Conflict Between Anthropic and the Trump Administration: What Is Happening in the AI Market?

·35·Technology
Conflict Between Anthropic and the Trump Administration: What Is Happening in the AI Market?

Restrictions imposed on Anthropic by the administration of current US President Donald Trump have caused a major stir in the artificial intelligence (AI) world. Due to an export control order, the company was forced to take its two newest models—the Fable 5 and Mythos 5 platforms—offline. This decision has brought not only competition between tech giants but also issues of digital sovereignty and national security to the forefront. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports says.

As noted in TechCrunch's Equity podcast, relations between Anthropic and the White House are significantly colder than those with other AI labs. According to reports, the government is concerned that representatives of foreign states could use these models. However, Anthropic representatives, arguing that it is technically impossible to verify users' citizenship and noting the high number of foreigners even among the company's own employees, preferred to shut down the models entirely.

Security or Competitive Cunning?

Interestingly, it is said that Amazon's involvement caused this situation. According to reports, Amazon researchers found a way to bypass the security system of the Fable 5 model, and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy personally informed the White House. Following this, events accelerated, and on Friday evening, Anthropic was instructed to suspend the models.

Leading cybersecurity experts have already addressed Donald Trump with an open letter requesting the revocation of this order. In their view, removing models with advanced cybersecurity capabilities from the market could harm the US's internal defense systems, as these technologies are crucial not only for attacks but also for protecting networks.

Market Changes and Consequences

Many are wondering who benefits from this conflict. On one hand, competitors like OpenAI and Google may take advantage of Anthropic's temporary withdrawal. On the other hand, this "ban" serves as a kind of advertisement for Anthropic. Experts, using the phrase "everyone loves the bad boy," speculate that this situation could increase the company's prestige.

This news is also significant for Uzbek users and local developers. Such global restrictions indicate that regional limitations on the use of AI tools may intensify. For now, it remains unknown when the Anthropic models will return or if the Trump administration will soften its demands.

AnthropicDonald TrumpArtificial IntelligenceAmazonTechnology
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