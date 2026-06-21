Dassault Falcon 10X Makes First Flight: A New Era in Business Aviation

France's Dassault Aviation has launched its newest and most powerful business jet, the Falcon 10X, for its maiden flight. This flight is a significant event not only in the company's history but also in the global private aviation segment. The new flagship is forcing a reconsideration of existing industry standards with its technical capabilities and flight range. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The test flight took place from the Bordeaux-Mérignac airfield in France and lasted approximately two and a half hours. According to Ixbt.com, the aircraft, piloted by experienced pilots Sebastien Dupont de Dinesh and Fabrice Dunyak, performed as expected in the air. During the test, the liner climbed to an altitude of 12,200 meters and reached a speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour (Mach 0.82). All onboard systems and control mechanisms were successfully tested.

Technical Capabilities and Comfort

The Falcon 10X business jet is designed for ultra-long-range flights. Its announced maximum flight range is 13,900 kilometers. This means the aircraft can non-stop connect the world's largest megapolises, for example, from New York to Hong Kong or Paris to Santiago. Such indicators allow representatives of the business world to save a significant amount of time.

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappe calls this success the result of years of work by the engineering team. By applying its experience in military aviation (such as Rafale fighter jets) to civil aviation, the company has ensured the highest level of safety and aerodynamics. The Falcon 10X is expected to be one of the aircraft with the widest and most comfortable cabin in its class.

Future Plans and Competition

The company is currently working on expanding the testing program. While the assembly of the second test copy is nearing completion, the third prototype will be equipped with a full passenger cabin. This is necessary to test all interior comforts, noise levels, and climate control systems under real conditions.

This news is also significant for Uzbek entrepreneurs and international corporations, as the demand for long-range business jets is growing in our region. With its technological superiority, the Falcon 10X will become a primary competitor to giants such as Gulfstream and Bombardier. Full commissioning and commercial delivery processes are planned to begin in the coming years.

Dassault Aviation has strengthened its position as the only manufacturer to launch a completely new type of aircraft in 2026. This not only enhances the brand's prestige but also signals the start of a new technological race in the business aviation market.