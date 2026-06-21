Polymarket Found to Have Paid Bloggers for Videos Showing Fake Bets

·40·Technology
Polymarket Found to Have Paid Bloggers for Videos Showing Fake Bets

Polymarket, considered a leader in the prediction markets sector, is being accused of using suspicious marketing methods to enhance its reputation and attract users. According to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal, the company paid content creators to distribute videos showing fake wins and large bets. This situation has once again brought issues of transparency and ethics in digital finance markets to the forefront. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

The publication's analysts examined over 1,100 videos related to Polymarket as well as instructions sent by the company to bloggers. It was revealed that many videos used demo sites that were "almost perfect copies" of the platform. The trading practices and large wins shown in these copies did not actually exist, but served to create the impression of real earnings for the viewer.

The investigation notes that this content was artificially popularized using a special "social media army" managed by a marketing contractor. Most importantly, Polymarket required bloggers not to disclose that these videos were advertisements and that they were paid by the company. Only after journalists began asking questions were some authors forced to add the label "Polymarket partner" to their profiles.

Marketing strategy and user trust

Razeen Khan, a student and content creator who collaborated with Polymarket until March of this year, compared the situation to fast-food advertising. According to him, just as burgers are shown more beautifully in commercials than in real life, they simply presented the processes on the platform in a more attractive way. However, experts emphasize that such an approach in finance and betting markets is considered misleading to consumers.

At a time when interest in cryptocurrency and prediction markets is growing among Uzbek users, such global conflicts highlight the importance of digital literacy. It should not be forgotten that behind videos promising "easy money" on social networks, there are often large marketing campaigns. Although platforms like Polymarket are under strict control in the USA, their impact on the global audience remains significant.

Currently, Polymarket management has issued an official response to the situation, stating that the company "supports maintaining clear, fair, and transparent markets." Additionally, the company plans to re-examine and audit all advertising content. This incident may lead to the introduction of new restrictions by regulatory bodies for prediction markets and crypto projects.

PolymarketTechnologyMarketingScandalWall Street Journal
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