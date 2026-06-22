Wildberries Launches New Service: Installation of Appliances Now Available

Wildberries, one of Russia's largest online platforms (part of the RWB group), is expanding its scope by launching a new services section on a trial basis. Now, customers can use the platform not only to purchase household appliances and electronics but also to order professional help for installation, configuration, and maintenance. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In the first stage of this project, services are provided in the form of electronic certificates. Currently, this feature is available only to residents of Moscow. After purchasing the relevant coupon, the customer activates it and independently coordinates a convenient visit time with a specialist from a partner service center.

Quality Service and Time Saving

According to Ivan Osipov, Head of Commercial Projects and Product Development at RWB, the main goal of the new service is to serve customers based on the "one-stop-shop" principle. This allows buyers to resolve all issues related to purchasing equipment in one place. According to ixbt.com, this system guarantees quality service from verified specialists while saving time.

In the initial stage, users are offered a clearly defined list of tasks and fixed prices. This prevents unexpected additional costs and increases customer trust in the service. Through this direction, Wildberries aims to become not just a marketplace, but a full-fledged ecosystem.

Regional Prospects

Although the service currently operates only in the Russian capital, its geography is expected to expand in the future. For Wildberries, which is also active in the Uzbekistan market, the introduction of such a service could be interesting for local consumers. It is known that when purchasing large household appliances in our country, the task of finding a technician and installation often falls on the buyer.

If this experiment proves successful, Wildberries may provide similar conveniences to its customers in other regions, including Central Asian countries. This would further intensify market competition and contribute to an overall increase in service quality.

As a reminder, Wildberries has recently been rapidly developing its logistics and service network. The launch of the new service is part of the company's strategy to transform from a product delivery provider into a platform that provides complex solutions for household problems.