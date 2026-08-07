Real announce decision on Vinicius: details of new contract...

·71·Sport
Real announce decision on Vinicius: details of new contract...

Real Madrid have officially announced long-awaited and important good news for their fans. The team's key player, Brazilian attacking winger Vinicius Junior has extended his current contract with the "royal club."

Under the new agreement, the 26-year-old will represent the Madrid club until 2032, meaning for another six years .

Florentino Perez and Jose Mourinho played decisive roles in the transfer

According to reports from Spain's leading media outlets, Vinicius Junior himself preferred to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu from the outset.

  • Perez's confidence: Club president Florentino Perez sees the Brazilian star as one of the key figures in Real Madrid's new project for the future.

  • Mourinho's influence: The team's head coach, Jose Mourinho, also took an active part in the negotiations and fully convinced the player to stay at the club.

It is worth noting that, with just one year remaining on Vinicius' current contract with Real Madrid, London club Arsenal had been making serious efforts to sign him.

Vinicius' statistics in Madrid

The Brazilian talent has represented Real Madrid since 2018 and has already become one of the team's main weapons.

Last season, he appeared in 36 matches in La Liga, registering 16 goals and 5 assists to his name.

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Real MadridVinicius JuniorFlorentino PerezJose MourinhoLa Liga
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