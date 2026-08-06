ChatGPT Removes Text Chat Limits for Free Users

·46·Technology
ChatGPT Removes Text Chat Limits for Free Users

Leading artificial intelligence company OpenAI has made significant changes to its public ChatGPT service. According to ixbt.com, the platform has completely removed limits on text messaging for all users. The move aims to make the system more convenient to use for an audience of more than 1 billion active users per week. Techcrunch.com reports .

For ChatGPT, which has now surpassed the 1 billion-per-week milestone, this marks the beginning of a new era. According to data published by the company, the updates affect not only free users but also paid subscribers.

New GPT-5.6 models and their capabilities

The new GPT-5.6 Luna model has been set as the default for free and Go plan users, replacing the previous GPT-5.5 version. In addition to removing limits on text conversations, the model includes a special "Think" button to help solve complex problems.

Nevertheless, OpenAI noted that separate limits remain for files, images, voice messages, and visual content generation. Special updates have also been introduced for Plus and Pro plan users. They receive the improved GPT-5.6 Sol model, which is useful for fast tasks, web research, planning, and decision-making.

Accuracy and customization options

Plus and Pro users can now also use a special reasoning slider that lets them adjust the model according to the level of complexity. This allows users to decide how much time and resources the system should spend working on a response.

According to the results of internal evaluations conducted by OpenAI, the new models are significantly more accurate than the previous generation. In particular, compared with GPT-5.5-Instant, factual errors were found to occur 62 percent less often in GPT-5.6 Luna and 68 percent less often in the GPT-5.6 Sol model.

The updated GPT-5.6 Sol model is already available to Plus and Pro subscribers. New features for free and Go users will be rolled out gradually during the current week, with fully unlimited text conversations and the "Think" button becoming available to everyone starting next week.

ChatGPTOpenAIArtificial IntelligenceGPT-5.6Technology
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