One UI 8.5 Update Rollout Begins for Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

South Korean tech giant Samsung has begun a new phase of the mass rollout of its One UI 8.5 skin. This software update is being provided not only for flagship devices but also for mid-range and budget models that are very popular among users. This step demonstrates the consistency of the company's strategy regarding long-term software support for its devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information provided by well-known insider Tarun Vats, the Samsung Galaxy A56 model has begun receiving the One UI 8.5 update in the European region. This firmware, which includes June security patches, was released under the number A566BXXSBCZF5. Currently, this update is ready for download for a number of users in the region.

Budget Models and Global Expansion

At the same time, Samsung has not forgotten the Galaxy A15 4G smartphone, one of its most affordable models. In South Korea, the update numbered A155NKSU9DZF1 has been officially launched for this model. Typically, the manufacturer first tests new software in the domestic market and then introduces it to the global market, including Central Asian countries like Uzbekistan, within a few weeks.

According to the ixbt.com publication, this update is aimed at increasing system stability and eliminating security vulnerabilities. One UI 8.5 ensures a smoother user interface and optimizes energy efficiency. This is particularly important for budget devices with limited resources, such as the Galaxy A15.

Future Plans and One UI 9 Expectations

Samsung is not only updating current versions but also laying the groundwork for major future changes. It has been reported that work is simultaneously underway on the One UI 9 Beta 3 version. It is said that a number of serious errors reported by users have been fixed. This indicates an increased focus by the company on software quality.

For Samsung users in Uzbekistan, this update is expected to appear in the "Software Update" section of the smartphone settings in the coming days. Experts recommend that the device charge be at least 50 percent and connected to a stable Wi-Fi network before installing the update. Since Tarun Vats previously accurately predicted the release dates of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 models, his information about One UI 8.5 is also considered reliable.