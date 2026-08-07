SpaceX and Tesla Are Building the World's Largest Terafab Chip Factory

·55·Technology
SpaceX and Tesla Are Building the World's Largest Terafab Chip Factory

Elon Musk's companies SpaceX and Tesla have announced that they will launch a new semiconductor complex called Terafab in Grimes County, Texas, USA. The project is expected to become the world's largest chip manufacturing factory and could trigger a major shift in the technology industry. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the complex will cover nearly 9.3 million square meters, equivalent to approximately 1,300 football fields, and will include the full semiconductor manufacturing cycle. Logic chips and memory types, along with packaging and final testing, will all be concentrated at one site. Vertical integration will significantly shorten the time required to develop new processors and bring them to market.

Specialized Processors for Future Technologies

The new facility's main products will be specialized processors designed for AI computations and inference tasks. These chips are planned for use in Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots, Cybercab autonomous taxis, and the high-performance computing systems of SpaceX space data centers.

The companies estimate that their combined need for computing power will exceed 1 TVt in the coming years. This figure is far higher than the supply available in today's global semiconductor market. Although SpaceX and Tesla say they will continue working with existing suppliers, they have decided to build their own manufacturing base because the industry will not be able to fully meet future demand.

Financing and Socioeconomic Impact

The first phase of the project will require approximately $16.8 billion in investment. The new facility is expected to create at least 3,000 jobs, with a significant share of employees recruited from Grimes County and neighboring counties. The companies also plan to work closely with local colleges and educational institutions to train specialists.

According to SpaceX, the company's operations in Texas have already provided more than 56,000 direct and indirect jobs. Since 2024, they have also generated more than $28 billion in economic benefits for the region.

Environmental Approach and Water Resources

Environmental issues are receiving special attention during construction of the complex. In particular, the factory will use water from the Gibbons Creek Reservoir instead of local groundwater sources. Its own treatment facilities will be built on-site, water reuse systems will be introduced, and industrial waste and chemicals will be managed under strict environmental requirements.

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