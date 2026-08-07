Barcelona Cancels Friendly in Morocco Due to Security Concerns

Barcelona are facing serious problems during their pre-season preparations. The Catalan club officially canceled a scheduled friendly against IR Tangier in Tangier, Morocco, due to security concerns and the escalating sociopolitical situation. The club announced the decision on its official website, Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Spanish champions decided not to travel to Morocco because of the severe migration crisis in the Ceuta area. The teams were scheduled to play each other on August 15. However, the complex social and political situation in the region forced club officials to cancel the match. According to the latest reports, tens of thousands of people are attempting to cross from Morocco into Ceuta.

Security Measures and Loss of Life

Speaking in the European Parliament, Ceuta leader Juan Jesús Vivas said that between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants remained in the enclave. He expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy in which 100 people lost their lives while attempting to cross the border by sea. These tragic events and the resulting tensions raised doubts about whether the football match could be held safely.

The cancellation of the match dealt a serious blow to the plans of the coaching staff led by Hansi Flick. The trip to Morocco had been viewed as an important stage in improving the playing time of first-team players and helping the squad find its rhythm. However, it became the second major fixture removed from the Catalan club’s summer schedule.

Pre-Season Plans Disrupted

Barcelona are currently continuing their preparations for the upcoming season. The team began its summer friendlies with a convincing 4–1 victory over CE Europa. This was followed by a 2–2 draw with Birmingham City, after which the Catalans lost on penalties.

The cancellation of the match in Morocco follows the earlier scrapping of a fixture against Preston North End. As part of a training camp in the United Kingdom, Barcelona were due to play the English Championship side behind closed doors on August 3. However, that match was also canceled because the English club did not have enough first-team players available.

The English club did not want to take a risk with its limited squad. After the match was called off, Barcelona’s coaching staff had to arrange an in-house friendly between their reserves to fill the gap.