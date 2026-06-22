Honor X80 Pro Max Unveiled: 20-Meter Drop Resistance and Free Service

·81·Technology
Honor X80 Pro Max Unveiled: 20-Meter Drop Resistance and Free Service

Honor has caused a real sensation in the smartphone market. The new Honor X80 Pro Max model is impressing industry experts not only with its technical specifications but also with its unprecedented level of durability and warranty terms. This device has become the world's first smartphone to offer users a completely free screen replacement for two years. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Typically, major brands offer a one-year warranty or a one-time free repair service for their flagships. However, Honor has doubled this period for its new model in the mid-range and affordable segment. This step demonstrates how much the company trusts the robustness of its product.

Space Technology and Unmatched Strength

The body and screen of the Honor X80 Pro Max are assembled using a special aerospace-grade high-strength structural adhesive. This technology significantly increases the device's impact resistance. Additionally, a new type of full shock-protection system is used in the smartphone, capable of reducing external pressure and impact loads by 82%.

The results of the tests conducted by the company are stunning. The device remains undamaged even when falling from a height of 3 meters onto a hard surface. In extreme tests conducted under real conditions, the Honor X80 Pro Max suffered no damage to its front or back panels even when dropped from a height of 20 meters.

Display and Technical Specifications

According to ixbt.com, the smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch flat OLED panel. The screen resolution is 2788 x 1280 pixels, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. To reduce eye strain, high-frequency PWM dimming at 3840 Hz has been implemented. The most surprising part is that the peak brightness of the screen can reach 10,000 nits.

Another unique feature of the device is its battery. The Honor X80 Pro Max is equipped with a massive 11,000 mAh battery. This is one of the highest indicators among modern smartphones, allowing the user to operate for several days on a single charge.

In conclusion, Honor is setting new standards not only in the race for power and speed but also in free service and physical durability with its new model. If a display-related problem arises within two years, the user will be able to replace it with a new one at no extra cost.

HonorSmartphoneTechnologyOLEDBattery
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