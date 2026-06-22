Scientists Propose Creating a Space Shield Against Solar Storms

Researchers at Boston University have developed a revolutionary method to protect planet Earth from extreme space weather events. Within the framework of a project called StormWall, the creation of a temporary "plasma shield" at the boundary of the magnetosphere is proposed. According to the scientific paper published in the Space Weather journal, this system could reduce the impact of strong geomagnetic storms on Earth by nearly twofold. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

Powerful storms resulting from coronal mass ejections on the Sun's surface pose a serious threat to modern technological infrastructure. They can disrupt radio communications, satellites, and energy systems. For example, a strong magnetic storm in May 2024 caused GPS navigation failures in agricultural machinery in the USA, costing farmers 500 million dollars.

A security measure for the global economy

According to scientists' calculations, extreme solar storms that occur once every hundred years could cause more than 2.4 trillion dollars in damage to global energy systems. If the largest storm in history — the 1859 Carrington Event — were to recur today, the consequences are expected to be even more catastrophic. The StormWall project is aimed precisely at preventing such global crises.

The project envisions launching six special spacecraft into geostationary orbit. These devices will release ionizing substances such as barium or lithium at the magnetosphere boundary. Under the influence of solar radiation, the atoms of these substances lose electrons and turn into plasma. The resulting plasma layer temporarily enhances the protective properties of the magnetosphere and prevents the energy from the solar storm from reaching Earth.

Research lead Brian Walsh noted that the substances released into space do not return to the atmosphere. The magnetosphere naturally clears these substances in approximately six hours. However, due to the short lifespan of the shield, the mission may need to be repeated during prolonged storms.

The role of Starship rockets

The main technical challenge for the project is the weight of the payload that must be delivered to space. Six spacecraft must carry an amount of material equivalent to approximately twelve tank trucks. According to the scientists, six Starship super-heavy rockets from SpaceX would be required to accomplish this task. So far, the official capabilities of this rocket for delivering payloads to geostationary orbit have not been fully confirmed.

According to ixbt.com, researchers are also considering ways to reduce the project's cost. This includes plans to extend the operation of StormWall by releasing substances more slowly. Although this idea is currently in the theoretical stage, it is significant in that it allows humanity not just to observe solar flares, but to actively resist them.