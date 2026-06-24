Xiaomi is preparing the Redmi K90 Ultra for gaming enthusiasts

·48·Technology
Xiaomi is preparing the Redmi K90 Ultra for gaming enthusiasts

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing has revealed important details about the next technological novelty — the Redmi K90 Ultra smartphone. This device is not just another flagship, but aims to set new standards in the world of mobile gaming. The company head specifically emphasized that a number of innovative technologies focused on making the gaming process as comfortable and productive as possible have been applied in this model. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to the report from the ixbt.com publication, one of the main advantages of the new device will be its cooling system. It has been confirmed that the Redmi K90 Ultra model will feature an active cooling element similar to that used in the higher-end Redmi K90 Max version. This ensures that the smartphone does not overheat even during the most intense gaming sessions.

Cooling system and unique features

According to Xiaomi engineers, this new system is capable of lowering the device temperature by 10 degrees in just 100 seconds. Importantly, the active cooling system produces almost no noise during operation — the noise level does not exceed 32 dB. This allows the user to fully immerse themselves in the gaming environment.

Additionally, a special technology for optimizing network connectivity has been implemented in the smartphone. This system improves connection quality, especially when playing while holding the smartphone in horizontal mode. Often, users experience ping spikes because antennas are blocked when holding the phone with both hands; the Redmi K90 Ultra solves this problem at both the software and hardware levels.

In terms of technical specifications, the device promises impressive numbers. According to previously leaked information, the smartphone will be equipped with a record-breaking 8500 mAh battery. Such a power source, combined with 100W fast charging technology, allows the user to stay unplugged for a long time.

The combination of a new processor and an active cooling system allows the Redmi K90 Ultra to compete easily with the most powerful gaming flagships on the market. Xiaomi aims to achieve leadership in the gaming smartphone segment with this model. The official presentation date and price of the device are expected to be announced soon.

XiaomiRedmi K90 UltraSmartphoneTechnologyMobile Gaming
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