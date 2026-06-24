Deezer Launches New Remix Lab Feature: Fans Can Now Legally Remix Songs

·1·Technology
Deezer Launches New Remix Lab Feature: Fans Can Now Legally Remix Songs

Global music streaming service Deezer has introduced its new “Remix Lab” feature. This update allows fans to creatively rework (remix) their favorite tracks. Most importantly, this process is carried out with the consent of the original artists and copyright holders, ensuring that artists continue to earn revenue from every stream. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

Currently, many competing platforms, including YouTube and Spotify, are emphasizing the creation of remixes using artificial intelligence (AI). However, Deezer chose a different path. According to ixbt.com, Remix Lab works through special in-app tools. Users can change the tempo of a song, add a “reverb” effect, or completely update the genre and style.

Fighting AI and Copyright

Deezer has long opposed the excessive proliferation of artificial intelligence in the music industry. The platform recently introduced a tool that analyzes playlists on services like Spotify and Apple Music to identify AI-generated tracks. The company is among the few services that remove such tracks from its recommendations.

“This remix tool allows fans to participate directly in the creative process and connect more closely with their favorite music,” says Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier. He emphasized that all features were developed with the full participation and respect for artists' rights, ensuring maximum revenue for each track.

So far, the Remix Lab feature has been launched as a trial in France. Users can rework tracks by famous French artists such as Céline Dion, Alain Souchon, Alonzo, and Ronisia. There are plans to implement this service in other countries in the future.

A New Direction for the Industry

According to music industry experts, the model offered by Deezer could be an effective alternative to the AI “invasion”. If the project is successful, other streaming platforms are expected to adopt similar ways of interacting with fans while preserving copyright.

Additionally, special competitions are being organized within Deezer Club. The best remix authors will be announced in early September. Winning tracks will be added to a special playlist on the Deezer platform, and authors will be awarded tickets to Deezer Purple Door events and exclusive gifts.

DeezerMusicRemix LabAITechnology
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