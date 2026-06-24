World's Most Powerful Supercomputer Identified: China Dethrones USA

A true battle of titans has taken place in the world of technology. In the prestigious High Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark rankings, US supercomputers had long held the lead. But this time, the throne has changed hands!

China's new LineShine supercomputer has been named the world's most powerful machine, leaving America's most advanced computers behind.

Cosmic speed: How powerful is LineShine?

This new "technological beast" from China recorded a speed of exactly 2,198 exaflops . This means it operates exactly El Capitan supercomputer, the most famous one from America in second place, by 22 percent faster .

The current TOP-5 world supercomputer rankings are as follows:

Rank Computer Name Country 1st place LineShine China 2nd place El Capitan USA 3rd place Frontier USA 4th place Aurora USA 5th place JUPITER Booster Germany

What's inside? A strong response to international restrictions

Most interestingly, this supercomputer was created under strict technological restrictions and sanctions imposed on China by Western countries. Therefore, LineShine relies entirely on China's own products:

The heart: It is based on China's domestic LX2 processors .

The system: It is managed by the Kylin operating system developed in China.

The appetite: To operate stably, this system consumes approximately 42.2 MW of electrical energy.

Location: Presented in April this year, this center was developed by the Shenzhen cloud computing center and is located at the Shenzhen National Supercomputer Center (NSCS).

According to chief designer Lu Yutong, LineShine does not work just for dry numbers. It serves both global scientific goals (climate, medicine) and the solving of currently most popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) tasks.

A historic step and a great comeback

Chinese supercomputers have climbed back to first place in the global rankings for the first time since 2017. This is not just a simple victory for China, but a major political and technological success. {{TEXT_54}}

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Shenzhen National Supercomputer Center explained this achievement as follows:

"Despite foreign technological restrictions, this success is a historic step in forming an independent software-hardware ecosystem for China's supercomputer industry".

In short, the race in the world of technology has entered a new stage. It will be very interesting to see how the USA and Europe respond to this "pulse" from China!