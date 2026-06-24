US Spaceports on the Brink of Crisis: Rocket Volume Outpacing Infrastructure Capacity

The largest US space centers could face severe strain by the end of the next decade. According to a new report from the NASA Office of Inspector General, the sharp increase in the number of rockets launched into space is limiting existing infrastructure capabilities. This situation risks hindering the implementation of both government and private space programs. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The document notes that the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida and the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia have begun to lag behind current development rates. NASA experts predict that the Wallops spaceport will reach its maximum throughput capacity by 2028, and the Kennedy center by 2029. This implies queues and delays in planning space flights.

Flight Volume to More Than Double

Looking at the numbers, the number of flights served by the Kennedy Space Center is expected to rise from 109 in 2025 to 268 by 2030. At the Wallops facility, annual flights are predicted to increase from 17 to 44 over the same period. Such a growth rate will create unprecedented pressure on existing technical facilities and support personnel.

The main load comes not only from government orders but also from the private sector. For example, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin plans to launch the New Glenn rocket more than 50 times a year by 2030. After 2035, the goal is to increase this figure to 120 per year. Such ambitious plans far exceed the capabilities of current launch pads.

Concerns of Industry Leaders

According to ixbt.com, not only NASA but also leading companies like SpaceX and United Launch Alliance have repeatedly warned that US space infrastructure is not ready for such rapid growth. While rocket technology is developing rapidly, the fact that launch pads and ground support systems remain at the technical levels of the last century is worrying industry experts.

The NASA report outlines several ways to resolve the crisis. According to agency experts, the following measures are necessary to rectify the situation:

Large-scale modernization of existing spaceports;

Construction of new launch pads and expansion of existing ones;

Investing in infrastructure development in cooperation with private companies.

If these measures are not taken in time, US leadership in space exploration and the global commercial flight market could be at risk. At a time when the space race has entered a new stage, ground infrastructure is becoming the weakest link.