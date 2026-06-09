Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time

·2·Technology
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time

Photos and technical specifications of the Honor X80 Pro Max smartphone, whose official announcement is expected in June, have appeared online. The device's main feature is an 11,000 mAh battery, one of the highest capacities among popular manufacturers. Nevertheless, the novelty retains a relatively thin body and 90 W fast charging technology. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to leaked information, the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED display with very thin bezels. The screen resolution is 2788 x 1280 pixels (1.5K). The device is based on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, presented in May. The Honor X80 Pro Max is expected to be the world's first smartphone to run on this platform.

The released images show a version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, running MagicOS 10 based on Android 16. It is also reported that the body has water protection and increased shock resistance.

The back panel of the smartphone is made of eco-leather and features a two-tone design with orange accents. On the back, there is a large circular camera module, which, according to preliminary data, includes a 50 MP main sensor.

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