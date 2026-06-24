Facebook Introduces Special AI App for Content Creators

Meta has fundamentally updated the Creator Studio tool for content creators on Facebook, presenting it as a separate AI companion. This new app helps authors expand their audience, analyze content effectiveness, and automate communication with subscribers. This step is a strategic move by the Facebook platform to strengthen its position in the competition with rivals like TikTok and YouTube. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

The main feature of the new app is the built-in Facebook AI assistant. This smart system provides personalized recommendations based on the author's style, the results of previous posts, and audience interests. According to Meta representatives, this technology is expected to eliminate the need for creators to use third-party tools like ChatGPT. Now, idea generation and analytical data are carried out directly within the ecosystem.

A New Era in Analysis and Communication

Instead of studying complex graphs and tables, the app allows users to obtain information in the form of a simple conversation. For example, a user can ask the AI, "When is the best time to post?" or "What are people mainly talking about in the comments?" The system not only answers questions but also analyzes additional requests regarding how the audience composition has changed over time.

Furthermore, the Creator Studio app includes an AI-powered comment management tool. It highlights the most important feedback and prepares draft responses in the author's unique style. Creators can edit and approve these ready-made responses before publishing them. This helps ensure that important messages are not missed among thousands of comments.

A Stream of New Apps from Meta

Reviewing the effectiveness of the last published post;

Tracking progress toward set goals;

Identifying important comments that require a response.

The app provides the user with a list of key priority tasks every day. These include:

This project is part of Meta's recent active expansion policy. Previously, the company launched a Reddit-style Forum app for Facebook Groups and the Instants app for sharing disappearing photos with Instagram friends. According to The New York Times, the company is currently working on another app similar to a prediction market called Arena.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Mark Zuckerberg told employees that AI is increasing work efficiency, allowing the company to create more new apps faster than ever before. Currently, the new AI companion app is being tested with a limited group of creators and is expected to be released to the general public soon.