A Diamond Amidst Defeats — Behruz Karimov Amazes European Experts

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A Diamond Amidst Defeats — Behruz Karimov Amazes European Experts

Although the first two matches at the World Cup ended in bitter defeats for our national team (1:3 against Colombia, 0:5 against Portugal), there was a brilliant spark in our squad. The 18-year-old defender of the Uzbekistan national team, Behruz Karimov's performance has firmly captured the attention of international analysts and scouts.

Famous Hungarian sports journalist and football analyst Bence Bochak highly praised the young player's skill on his social media pages.

What did the Hungarian expert say?

Watching our national team's matches, Bence Bochak did not hide his amazement at Behruz's versatility and composure:

«I must admit, despite Uzbekistan losing twice at the World Cup, 18-year-old Behruz Karimov truly amazed me. He is a player who can operate both as a right-back and as a center-back in a back three. He is technically gifted, physically strong, has powerful shots, and is calm in possession».

A «baptism by fire» against world stars

The opening World Cup games were a real masterclass for Behruz. On the pitch, he faced one of the world's most dangerous and in-form wingers, Luis Diaz (Colombia), as well as one of the strongest left-backs in world football, Nuno Mendes (Portugal). Our 18-year-old did not falter against these giants and performed his duties with great dignity.

A Diamond Amidst Defeats — Behruz Karimov Amazes European Experts

Karimov's cosmic statistics in the first two games:

  • Ball recoveries: 15 times;

  • Ground duels: involved in 34 situations;

  • Successful dribbles: 6 times (he recorded the highest result among Uzbek players in both matches!).

A super shot that rattled the crossbar

At the World Cup, Karimov became an indispensable figure in both of the Uzbekistan national team's matches:

  1. In the match against Colombia: He played the full 90 minutes and left a lasting impression with a terrifying super shot that hit the opponent's crossbar.

  2. In the match against Portugal: The coaches substituted him only shortly before the end of the game — in the 89th minute.

A new target on the transfer market

According to Bence Bochak, Behruz Karimov is a player with a very rare and interesting profile. It is certain that many foreign clubs will soon start pursuing his transfer. Most importantly, the opportunity to buy him now for a relatively low fee is a real «gift» for European clubs.

Although our team is going through difficult days, the fact that young talents like Behruz are playing fearlessly on the big stage increases our confidence in the future of Uzbek football. Well done, Behruz! Good luck in the upcoming matches!

Behruz KarimovUzbekistanBence BocsákLuis DíazNuno Mendes
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