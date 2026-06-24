Rio Ferdinand responds to Cristiano Ronaldo critics: "Shut your mouths!"

Following the match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in the World Cup, a huge stir was caused in the football world. Legendary Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in this encounter, securing victory for his team. After this result, former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand gave a sharp response via social media to those criticizing Ronaldo. This was reported by Goal.com reporting states.

Ferdinand did not hide his amazement at his former teammate's actions on the pitch and the fact that he has been playing at a high level for so long. According to Goal.com, the expert called Ronaldo's critics to "shut their mouths," emphasizing that the 41-year-old footballer is still a world-class forward. In Rio Ferdinand's opinion, negative views regarding Ronaldo's age and his impact on team play are groundless.

Historic results and new records

With his goals in the game against Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo opened a new page in Portuguese football history. He broke the record for the number of goals in World Cups set by the legendary Eusebio. Commenting on this, Ferdinand noted, "How can you doubt a man striving for 1,000 goals? He is the only person to have scored in six World Cups."

Ferdinand also specifically highlighted Ronaldo's second goal. In it, the experienced forward escaped a young defender and struck in the style of Erling Haaland. According to the expert, such movement and the ability to time it correctly are characteristic of very few center-forwards in the world. This proves that Ronaldo's physical condition is still excellent.

Group situation and next opponent

After the victory over Uzbekistan, the Portugal national team's points reached 4. As a reminder, the Portuguese drew with DR Congo in the first round. Now, the issue of first place in the group will be decided in the final round. Portugal will play their next match against the Colombia national team, who are leading with 6 points.

The Portugal national team must defeat Colombia to advance to the play-off stage as group winners. Cristiano Ronaldo aims to continue his historic streak and lead his team toward the championship. For Uzbek fans, this game will be remembered as an opportunity to show worthy resistance against a world-class star.