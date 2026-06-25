New Lawsuit Over Tesla Autopilot System: Company Denies Allegations

·34·Technology
New Lawsuit Over Tesla Autopilot System: Company Denies Allegations

Tesla is once again facing legal action following a fatal road accident in Texas, USA. The family of 76-year-old Marta Avila, who lost her life in the crash, filed a lawsuit accusing the electric vehicle manufacturer of technical defects. This incident has reignited debates over the safety of autopilot systems and driver responsibility. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports says.

According to the details of the incident, a Tesla Model 3 crashed while traveling at high speed. The driver, Michael Butler, stated in initial testimonies that the vehicle was under the control of the driver assistance system (Autopilot) at the time of the accident. However, Tesla officials and experts strongly denied this claim, stating that the system was not active at that moment.

Technical failure or human factor?

The lawsuit filed by the deceased's daughter and spouse accuses not only driver Butler but also Tesla directly. The plaintiffs argue that there are serious flaws in the vehicle's design that failed to ensure safety in emergency situations. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the driver was not intoxicated and cooperated fully with the investigation.

As reported by ixbt.com, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the head of the company's AI department, Ashok Elluswamy, criticized these allegations. In a social media post, Elon Musk explained that at the speed recorded by cameras (117 km/h), Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) functions would not operate in such a manner.

Company representatives emphasized that log files and on-board computer data show the driver disabled the system or took full control shortly before the crash. Legally, this could shift liability from the company to the driver. Nevertheless, US judicial practice often concludes such cases with rulings that the manufacturer also bears some level of responsibility.

As the number of Tesla models grows in the Uzbekistan automotive market, such technical disputes should serve as an important lesson for local drivers. No matter how perfect modern assistance systems are, they do not exempt the driver from vigilance. This trial is expected to influence future international standards for autonomous driving systems.

The court case is currently ongoing, and both parties continue to present their evidence. If Tesla can prove the flawlessness of its systems, it will be another victory for the company; otherwise, the EV giant may be forced to pay millions of dollars in damages.

TeslaElon MuskAutopilotCar AccidentTechnology
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