Samsung Unveils New Galaxy A27 5G: Snapdragon Chip and Long-Term Support

South Korean tech giant Samsung is updating its popular mid-range device lineup. The company has officially unveiled the Galaxy A27 5G smartphone. This model differs significantly from its predecessors not only in appearance but also in internal technical capabilities. The main highlight of the device is its provision of software updates for many years. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate. Samsung engineers paid special attention to the design this time: the bezels around the screen have become thinner, and a modern punch-hole cutout has been chosen for the front camera instead of the outdated notch. This change gives the device a more premium look.

Technical Innovations and Performance

One of the most important updates of the Galaxy A27 5G model is the choice of processor. According to ixbt.com, Samsung has moved away from its proprietary Exynos chips to the 4 nanometer Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 platform. This change allows for a 10–20 percent performance increase compared to the Exynos 1380 chip in the Galaxy A26 model, ensuring stable operation in games and complex applications.

Regarding the camera system, the device retains the traditional trio. The main module consists of a 50 megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 5 megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2 megapixel macro lens. For selfie enthusiasts, a 12 megapixel front camera is provided. Although the pixel count is not record-breaking, the new processor is expected to improve image processing quality.

Protection Level and Software

A somewhat unexpected change occurred in the device's protection system. The Galaxy A27 5G model is protected against dust and water according to the IP64 standard. This is a slightly lower rating compared to last year's IP67 standard, meaning the smartphone is now designed to be more resistant to splashes rather than full immersion in water.

However, Samsung pleased users regarding software. The company promises 6 years of major Android updates and an equal period of security system updates for this model. This is a very rare factor for mid-range smartphones and an important element allowing the user to use the device for a long time.

Smartphone sales are planned to start on July 3. Several color options will be offered to buyers:

Black

Blue

Light Green

Light Pink

Three memory configurations are available: 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, and 8/256 GB. The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 25 W fast charging. While Samsung has not yet announced the exact price of the new model, it is expected to appear in retail outlets in the coming days.