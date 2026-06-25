Investigation launched into Uzbek-owned coffee shop in USA

This was caused by the coffee shop employees refusing to serve a politician who supports Israel.

Dan Goldman, a member of the US House of Representatives, visited Poetica Coffee in Brooklyn with his daughter. Subsequently, the establishment published a post on social media criticizing the congressman.

In the post, the coffee shop stated that it does not serve racists, fascists, homophobes, and individuals who support genocide. The establishment also announced that it had refunded the $9.82 Goldman paid for the coffee.

The post, which included a photo of the congressman, sparked widespread discussion on social networks.

Goldman stated that this incident does not warrant a federal civil rights investigation.