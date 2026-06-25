7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Japan (Video)

·98·World
7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Japan (Video)

A powerful earthquake in the northern regions of Japan has caused concern among the population. According to the country's meteorological service, the earthquake's magnitude was 7.2.

At least 10 citizens sustained various injuries as a result of the natural disaster. Local rescue and medical services are providing necessary assistance to the victims.

Although experts initially estimated the magnitude to be lower, later clarified data confirmed that the earthquake's strength was 7.2.

Japan
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