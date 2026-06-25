Portugal players review match against Uzbekistan (video)

The Portugal national team players analyzed the match against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup, reviewing key episodes of the game.

A video released by the Portuguese Football Federation shows team leaders — Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, and other players — watching the most critical moments on a big screen and discussing them with the coaching staff.

The video shows the players conducting a detailed analysis of attacks, defensive movements, and tactical solutions to draw conclusions for future matches.

The Federation captioned the video: "Take notes. Review. Analyze. Improve."

The footage sparked significant interest on social media. Many fans noted that a powerhouse like Portugal specifically analyzing the match against Uzbekistan proves the growing international prestige of our national team.