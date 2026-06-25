Portugal players review match against Uzbekistan (video)

·1·Sport
Portugal players review match against Uzbekistan (video)

The Portugal national team players analyzed the match against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup, reviewing key episodes of the game.

A video released by the Portuguese Football Federation shows team leaders — Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, and other players — watching the most critical moments on a big screen and discussing them with the coaching staff.

The video shows the players conducting a detailed analysis of attacks, defensive movements, and tactical solutions to draw conclusions for future matches.

The Federation captioned the video: "Take notes. Review. Analyze. Improve."

The footage sparked significant interest on social media. Many fans noted that a powerhouse like Portugal specifically analyzing the match against Uzbekistan proves the growing international prestige of our national team.

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