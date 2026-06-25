Hot Air Balloon Crash in Brazil: 8 Dead

·3·World
Hot Air Balloon Crash in Brazil: 8 Dead

A terrible tragedy occurred in a hot air balloon carrying tourists in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil. The balloon, carrying 21 people, caught fire during flight and crashed to the ground.

Eight passengers died as a result of the incident. Another 13 people, including the pilot, survived. According to local authorities, all passengers have been identified, and no one is missing.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire started inside the balloon's basket. The pilot stated that he attempted an emergency landing and ordered passengers to jump as quickly as possible as they approached the ground.

Since the tragedy occurred near a medical center, rescue and medical services arrived at the scene quickly. Specialists are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact causes of the crash.

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