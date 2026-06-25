Dayot Upamecano Shares Secrets on How to Stop Erling Haaland

France and Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has revealed his tactical plan for facing opponent striker Erling Haaland ahead of a crucial World Cup clash against Norway. This battle for the top spot in Group A is expected to be one of the most exciting encounters of the tournament. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Although the French defender has had a solid start to the tournament alongside William Saliba, facing a striker like Erling Haaland will be a true test for them. The Norwegian forward has already scored 4 goals since the start of the competition and is currently in great form. In an interview with L'Equipe, Upamecano emphasized that stopping such a "machine" requires maximum concentration for 90 minutes.

Tactical Approach and Physical Battle

According to Upamecano, a "double-sided control" system must always be in place when playing against Erling Haaland. The defender must keep one eye on the ball carrier and the other on the opponent striker's position. It was specifically noted that Erling Haaland is a master at moving into the defenders' blind side.

"When playing Haaland, you have to keep checking over your shoulder. Like Kylian Mbappe, he has explosive speed in the first few meters. If you don't anticipate his movement and let him receive the ball, it becomes almost impossible to stop him. Therefore, it is necessary to push him toward the wings as much as possible and close the shooting angle," says Dayot Upamecano.

The French defender noted that he enjoys physical battles and that Erling Haaland plays in exactly that style. However, he stated that against such a powerful striker, it is more effective to fight not only with physical strength but also through smart positioning. Upamecano also praised the opponent's ability to play with his back to the goal.

A New Clash After the Champions League

These two stars last faced each other in April 2023 during the Champions League knockout stages. In that match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, the Norwegian striker caused great difficulty for the defenders. Drawing conclusions from that experience, Upamecano promises to act more disciplined this time.

For reference, the match between Norway and France could decide the first place in the group. France has previously won against Senegal and kept a clean sheet in the match against Iraq. Stopping Erling Haaland will be the main test showing how strong the "Les Bleus" defensive line is.