US Expected to Remove Brake Pedal Requirement for Driverless Cars

·31·Technology
US Expected to Remove Brake Pedal Requirement for Driverless Cars

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has proposed significant changes to federal transport regulations. According to the proposal, the requirement to install brake pedals in vehicles designed for fully autonomous driving systems may be removed. This initiative opens huge opportunities for companies working on self-driving technologies, such as Tesla and Zoox. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Currently, the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) require traditional controls in any vehicle. The new proposal creates an exception to this rule specifically for cars managed solely by automated systems. Experts believe this step will significantly accelerate the appearance of robotaxis on US roads.

Removing Barriers to Innovation

According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), these changes will eliminate bureaucratic barriers in the production of innovatively designed vehicles. Previously, companies had to obtain special government permits to test cars without steering wheels or pedals, and the number of such vehicles was limited.

NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison noted that the US is on the threshold of a technological revolution and it is necessary to review the regulatory system to maintain leadership in the field. According to him, within the new framework, illogical and outdated restrictions will be abolished while safety requirements are strengthened.

Tesla and the Cybercab Project

This decision is particularly important for Tesla, led by Elon Musk. In recent years, the company has been actively developing the two-seater Cybercab, a vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. Musk has repeatedly stated his readiness to popularize these cars nationwide once federal approval is granted.

Tesla is currently testing a small-scale robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. While a specialist initially sat in the driver's seat for safety, the cars are now moving in an "unsupervised" mode. Nevertheless, the company has admitted that operators manage the vehicles remotely in emergency situations or after collisions.

Zoox, owned by Amazon, is also active in this field. Last year, they received a temporary permit for their specialized robotaxis. If the new rules come into force, Zoox and other startups will be able to apply their projects on a wider commercial scale. The public can provide feedback on this proposal for 30 days, after which a final decision will be made.

TeslaElon MuskAutonomous VehiclesUSATechnology
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