Adobe Acquires Topaz Labs Startup for Video and Image Enhancement

·65·Technology
Adobe Acquires Topaz Labs Startup for Video and Image Enhancement

Adobe, the absolute leader in the graphic editing software market, has taken another major step toward developing AI-based video and image processing technologies. The company officially announced the acquisition of the Topaz Labs startup to expand its creative ecosystem. This deal is expected to open entirely new possibilities for Adobe users to improve content quality. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

For over twenty years, Topaz Labs has been developing professional tools for image and video enhancement. Last year, the company was awarded a prestigious Emmy for its innovative production technologies. In recent years, the startup has introduced its own AI models, such as Astra for video upscaling and Wonder for image retouching and detail restoration.

AI and Firefly Integration

According to Adobe representatives, Topaz Labs technologies will be integrated into the Firefly AI app and other programs within the Creative Cloud suite. At the same time, Topaz products are expected to continue operating as independent services via the company's website. This allows users to perform high-quality processing without leaving Adobe products.

According to ixbt.com, one of Topaz Labs' main achievements is the technology for efficiently running large video models on GPUs (graphics processors) of ordinary user computers. This will help Adobe ensure that its services run faster and cheaper directly on the user's device, not just on cloud servers.

Deepa Subramaniam, Vice President of Product Marketing for Adobe Creative Cloud, emphasized that this acquisition is very important for professional designers and editors. Now they will be able to more easily perform complex tasks such as sharpening details, noise reduction, and restoring archival materials when combining real footage with AI-generated clips.

Competition and Strategic Goals

Currently, Adobe is competing with strong rivals such as Canva and Blackmagic Design (owner of DaVinci Resolve). By acquiring specialized startups like Topaz Labs, the company aims to prevent its users from migrating to other platforms and keep them within its ecosystem. This is particularly relevant as the demand for professional tools in the video editing field continues to grow.

Many designers and video editors in Uzbekistan already use Topaz Labs products, specifically for upscaling low-quality videos to 4K format. The full integration of these technologies into Adobe Premiere Pro or After Effects will significantly speed up the workflow for local creators.

According to the company's official statement, all transactions and integration processes related to this deal are expected to be fully completed in the second half of 2026. Until then, both companies will continue to develop their products in parallel.

AdobeTopaz LabsArtificial IntelligenceCreative CloudTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US Bans Sale of Polestar EVs Due to Chinese TechnologyUS Bans Sale of Polestar EVs Due to Chinese TechnologyToday, 19:57Oppo Reno16 series launched globally: 200 MP camera and IP69K protectionOppo Reno16 series launched globally: 200 MP camera and IP69K protectionToday, 19:22US Expected to Remove Brake Pedal Requirement for Driverless CarsUS Expected to Remove Brake Pedal Requirement for Driverless CarsToday, 18:59Driverless Tram Network Expanding in Russia: New Regions Join PilotDriverless Tram Network Expanding in Russia: New Regions Join PilotToday, 18:50Samsung Unveils New Galaxy A27 5G: Snapdragon Chip and Long-Term SupportSamsung Unveils New Galaxy A27 5G: Snapdragon Chip and Long-Term SupportToday, 18:28New Lawsuit Over Tesla Autopilot System: Company Denies AllegationsNew Lawsuit Over Tesla Autopilot System: Company Denies AllegationsToday, 17:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time