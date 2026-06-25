Adobe Acquires Topaz Labs Startup for Video and Image Enhancement

Adobe, the absolute leader in the graphic editing software market, has taken another major step toward developing AI-based video and image processing technologies. The company officially announced the acquisition of the Topaz Labs startup to expand its creative ecosystem. This deal is expected to open entirely new possibilities for Adobe users to improve content quality. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

For over twenty years, Topaz Labs has been developing professional tools for image and video enhancement. Last year, the company was awarded a prestigious Emmy for its innovative production technologies. In recent years, the startup has introduced its own AI models, such as Astra for video upscaling and Wonder for image retouching and detail restoration.

AI and Firefly Integration

According to Adobe representatives, Topaz Labs technologies will be integrated into the Firefly AI app and other programs within the Creative Cloud suite. At the same time, Topaz products are expected to continue operating as independent services via the company's website. This allows users to perform high-quality processing without leaving Adobe products.

According to ixbt.com, one of Topaz Labs' main achievements is the technology for efficiently running large video models on GPUs (graphics processors) of ordinary user computers. This will help Adobe ensure that its services run faster and cheaper directly on the user's device, not just on cloud servers.

Deepa Subramaniam, Vice President of Product Marketing for Adobe Creative Cloud, emphasized that this acquisition is very important for professional designers and editors. Now they will be able to more easily perform complex tasks such as sharpening details, noise reduction, and restoring archival materials when combining real footage with AI-generated clips.

Competition and Strategic Goals

Currently, Adobe is competing with strong rivals such as Canva and Blackmagic Design (owner of DaVinci Resolve). By acquiring specialized startups like Topaz Labs, the company aims to prevent its users from migrating to other platforms and keep them within its ecosystem. This is particularly relevant as the demand for professional tools in the video editing field continues to grow.

Many designers and video editors in Uzbekistan already use Topaz Labs products, specifically for upscaling low-quality videos to 4K format. The full integration of these technologies into Adobe Premiere Pro or After Effects will significantly speed up the workflow for local creators.

According to the company's official statement, all transactions and integration processes related to this deal are expected to be fully completed in the second half of 2026. Until then, both companies will continue to develop their products in parallel.