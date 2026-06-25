North Korean Soldier Successfully Defects to South Korea

A soldier from the North Korean army has successfully crossed into South Korean territory. The incident occurred in the border region in the central part of the Korean Peninsula.

According to a report by the Yonhap agency, South Korean military personnel identified and detained a North Korean soldier on the night of June 23.

An official statement said the serviceman was apprehended near the central front, and competent authorities are currently investigating all details of the incident.

According to preliminary information, the soldier crossed the border intending to seek asylum in South Korea. The route and process of his escape have not yet been disclosed.

The border between North and South Korea is considered one of the most heavily guarded areas in the world. There is a demilitarized zone between the two countries, with additional security measures and buffer zones on both sides.

Experts note that such cases are rare. Therefore, this event has once again drawn the attention of the public and the international community on the Korean Peninsula.