Oppo Reno16 series launched globally: 200 MP camera and IP69K protection

·33·Technology
Oppo Reno16 series launched globally: 200 MP camera and IP69K protection

China's Oppo has officially introduced its new generation of smartphones — the Reno16 and Reno16 Pro models — for the global market. Announced a month after their debut in China, these devices arrive for international users with several technical changes. In particular, the high-level IP69K water and dust protection of the body and the compact screen size remain the main highlights of this series. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the hardware platform of the global versions differs from the Chinese models. The Reno16 Pro model features the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chip instead of the more powerful Dimensity 9500s. The base Reno16 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Regarding memory, the Pro version is offered only in a 12/512 GB configuration, while the standard model will be sold in 8/256 GB and 8/512 GB variants.

Screen and photography capabilities

Both smartphones emphasize compactness, which has become a current trend. The devices are equipped with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display supporting Full HD+ resolution. The difference is that the Reno16 Pro screen has a 144 Hz refresh rate, while the standard Reno16 model has 120 Hz. The fingerprint scanner is placed under the screen and operates based on optical technology.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno16 Pro impresses with its main module featuring a 200 MP Samsung S5KHP5 sensor. It is accompanied by a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and another 50 MP wide-angle sensor. The standard Reno16 features a set of three 50 MP sensors, with the Sony LYT-600 chosen as the main module.

Power capacity and protection standard

The battery systems of the smartphones also underwent regional changes. The global Reno16 Pro is equipped with a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 6700 mAh. Interestingly, the European version of the Reno16 model has a battery of only 6000 mAh, although it is expected to be sold with a larger capacity in other regions. Both models support SuperVOOC fast charging technology with 80 W power.

One of the most important advantages of the new devices is the IP69K protection level. This means the smartphone can withstand not only immersion in water but also high-pressure hot water jets. As for the software, the ColorOS 16 shell based on Android 16 is installed.

The prices for the Oppo Reno16 series in the European market are set as follows:

  • Reno16 (8/512 GB) — 900 euros;
  • Reno16 Pro (12/512 GB) — 1100 euros.
Open sales of the smartphones start on July 3. It is worth noting that discounts from 100 to 200 euros are offered to customers who order by July 31. These models are expected to appear in the Uzbekistan market slightly later through official distributors.

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