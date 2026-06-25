Apple Product Prices Rise: Mac and iPad Models Become Significantly More Expensive

The rapid development of AI technologies in the global market and the increasing demand for data centers have led to unexpected consequences. Against the backdrop of a memory chip shortage, Apple has decided to officially increase the prices of its Mac computers and iPad tablets. According to Bloomberg, while these changes have not yet affected iPhone smartphones, the situation may change by the end of the year. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports that.

According to statements from company representatives to CNBC, the consumer electronics sector is facing unprecedented challenges. The sharp increase in demand for memory devices required for AI systems has pushed component prices to record levels. Apple CEO Tim Cook also emphasized in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that price increases were "inevitable".

New prices for Mac and iPad models

The new pricing policy covers almost all laptops and tablets. Specifically, the changes in the MacBook line are as follows:

The starting price of the MacBook Air has risen from $1099 to $1299;

The MacBook Pro is now sold from $1999 instead of $1699;

The price of the Mac Studio, designed for professional users, increased from $1999 to $2499;

The new MacBook Neo model has been set at $699 instead of $599.

Significant growth is also observed in the tablet segment. The price of the iPad Air rose from $599 to $749, and the iPad Pro from $999 to $1199. Even the most affordable iPad model (with the A16 chip) now costs $449 instead of $349. The iPad Mini price increased by $100, reaching $599.

Other devices and the outlook for iPhone

The price increases were not limited to computers and tablets. Apple has also revised the prices of smart home systems and accessories. The standard HomePod rose to $349 (previously $299), and HomePod Mini and Apple TV devices rose to $129 (previously $99). The company's most expensive product, the Vision Pro headset, is now offered at a price of $3699.

The reason iPhone prices remain unchanged for now is that the shortage of main processors is more noticeable than memory chips in smartphone production. However, analysts say this is a temporary situation. According to data from the Counterpoint research firm, in the first quarter of this year, DRAM memory for smartphones became 50 percent more expensive, and NAND Flash memory increased by more than 90 percent.

These changes are expected to have a direct impact on the Uzbekistan market. Given that Apple products are mainly imported from abroad, the prices of Mac and iPad models in official and unofficial stores may increase significantly in the coming weeks. This encourages consumers to re-analyze prices before making a purchase.