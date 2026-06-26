France and Norway Battle for Group Leadership

·29·Sport
France and Norway Battle for Group Leadership

The 3rd round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup is underway.

The final group matches for Group I began at 00:00 Tashkent time. France and Norway, both having already secured their play-off spots, faced off to determine the group winner.

Both teams had accumulated 6 points after the first two rounds. Therefore, this match will determine who finishes first in Group I.

France starts with attacking players such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Désiré Doué. Norway, meanwhile, aims to challenge their opponents with a fast-paced and physically demanding game.

World Cup 2026. Group I, Matchday 3

Norway vs France

Norway: Selvik, Osgord, Falchener, Shelderup, Berg, Bobb, Byorkan, Larsen, Ostigor, Torstvedt, Eursnes.

France: Maignan, Koundé, Upamecano, Lacroix, Hernandez, Tchouaméni, Koné, Doué, Olise, Dembele, Mbappe.

The result of this match could also influence the teams' opponents in the play-off stage. Consequently, both France and Norway are expected to give their all to finish top of the group.

FranceNorwayKylian MbappéOusmane DembéléMichael Olise
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