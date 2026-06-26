"The United States' doors are completely closed to asylum seekers" - Stephen Miller

·29·World
"The United States' doors are completely closed to asylum seekers" - Stephen Miller

The US Supreme Court has allowed the Donald Trump administration to terminate temporary protection programs for migrants fleeing violence and natural disasters in Haiti and Syria.

The court's decision was passed six votes to three. This could leave hundreds of thousands of people at risk of deportation from the US.

"The United States' doors are completely closed to asylum seekers," said Stephen Miller, the US President's advisor on national security.

The US Department of Homeland Security may now revoke the temporary protected status previously granted to some migrants.

According to the Associated Press, such programs currently protect approximately 1.3 million people from 17 countries.

Additionally, the Supreme Court has allowed the restoration of the practice of turning back migrants seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border.

USADonald TrumpStephen MillerHaitiAssociated Press
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