Novak Djokovic Becomes Advisor to Major Investment Firm

·42·Technology
Novak Djokovic Becomes Advisor to Major Investment Firm

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has appeared in an unexpected role: he has been appointed as a global strategic advisor to the prestigious US private equity firm General Atlantic. This partnership is expected to take the athlete's influence and strategic vision in the business world to a new level, beyond his mastery on the court. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to an official statement from General Atlantic, Djokovic will work closely with the company's leadership, portfolio companies, and investors. He will help apply the leadership, resilience, and approach to innovation developed during his years of professional activity to business processes. Bloomberg reports that this appointment was announced ahead of the Serbian tennis player's participation in the Wimbledon tournament.

Healthy Lifestyle and Sports Investments

Djokovic's partnership with this company is not accidental. In recent years, the athlete has been actively investing in startups focused on healthy living and wellness. Specifically, he invested in the Waterdrop brand in 2023 and founded his own bioactive supplement company, SILA, in 2024. His portfolio also includes brands such as Cob Foods and Incrediwear.

General Atlantic aims to leverage Djokovic's extensive network to expand its share in the healthcare and fitness sectors. Company leadership believes the tennis player's experience will be a crucial factor in identifying promising new projects and developing existing companies.

Reforms in the Tennis World

The company's CEO, in an interview with Bloomberg, emphasized that Novak Djokovic has unique and firm views on reforming professional tennis. This could open new doors for General Atlantic and the tennis player to make major investments in the sports industry in the future.

Over the last two years, General Atlantic has significantly increased its interest in the sports sector. The company already holds stakes in several football clubs, sports stadiums, and media agencies. The partnership with Djokovic further strengthens the trend of private equity funds entering the world of tennis. Meanwhile, the athlete himself is seriously preparing to win his 25th Grand Slam title.

Novak DjokovicGeneral AtlanticInvestmentBusinessTennis
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