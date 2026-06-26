Senegal and Iraq Face Off for Third Place

The Matchday 3 fixtures of the group stage at the 2026 World Cup are ongoing.

The final round of Group I matches begins at 00:00 Tashkent time. Since the playoff spots have already been decided, Senegal and Iraq are competing to secure third place in the group.

Both teams failed to earn any points in the first two rounds. Therefore, this match offers Senegal and Iraq a chance to end their World Cup campaign with a respectable result.

Senegal's starting lineup features experienced players such as Sadio Mane, Ismaïla Sarr, and Lamine Camara. Iraq will look to threaten the opponent's goal through players like Zidane Iqbal, Ali Al Hammadi, and Ibrahim Bayish.

World Cup 2026. Group I, Matchday 3

Senegal — Iraq

Senegal: Diaw, Diatta, Sek, Niakate, Jacobs, P. Guye, Diarra, Mbaye, Camara, Mane, Sarr.

Iraq: Basil, Putros, Hashim, Sulaka, Doski, Al Ammari, Jassim, Bayish, Iqbal, Qasim, Al Hammadi.

The winner of the match will finish third in Group I. The losing team may leave the World Cup without a single point.