Telega, known as a Telegram client, to cease operations on July 1

·15·Technology
Telega, known as a Telegram client, to cease operations on July 1

The Telega app, created by Russian developers and operating as an alternative client for the Telegram messenger, is officially closing. According to an official statement released by the project team, the service will completely cease operations starting July 1, 2024. This decision was made as a result of a number of technical and legal obstacles encountered in developing the platform. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The developers noted that the opportunities to further expand and improve the project are currently zero. According to the Ixbt.com publication, the team admitted that it is impossible to meet all the requirements of the Telegram ecosystem and ensure full localization in the format of a third-party application. This created difficulties in guaranteeing the quality of service for users.

Technological limitations and App Store issues

One of the main reasons for the project's closure is cited as the limitations imposed by major technological platforms. In particular, the removal of the Telega app from Apple's App Store was a serious blow to the growth of the project's audience and the servicing of existing users. Under such conditions, supporting the app was found to be economically and technically inefficient.

It is worth noting that while there are many unofficial clients in the Telegram ecosystem, most of them remain under constant pressure regarding security and copyright issues. The Telega project became the next service to fall victim to such a strict policy. The app stood out by offering users additional features and a unique interface at the time.

There is good news for users with a paid Telega Plus subscription: the developers have promised to refund all spent funds. A refund mechanism is currently being developed. The procedure and exact dates for the refunds are expected to be announced in the coming days via the project's official channels.

Alternative apps for the Telegram messenger are also very popular among Uzbek users. However, the closure of projects like Telega serves as another reminder of how important security and stability are when using third-party software. Experts always recommend using the official Telegram app for the security of personal data.

In conclusion, the termination of the Telega project demonstrates the competition in the messenger market and the complexity of cross-platform relations. Starting July 1, the ability to exchange messages via this app will completely disappear, and users will have to switch to other alternatives or the official client.

TelegaTelegramMessengerApp StoreTechnology
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