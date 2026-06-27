Odil Hamrobekov: "We will give our all against Congo"

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Odil Hamrobekov shared his thoughts ahead of the crucial Matchday 3 clash against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the 2026 World Cup.

In an interview with the Uzbekistan FA press service, the 30-year-old footballer emphasized that facing the world's strongest players at the World Cup is providing the team with invaluable experience.

"We had the chance to play against the best players in the world. I believe we have gained a lot of experience. We are feeling the level of the World Cup for the first time, and it leaves a very strong impression," said Hamrobekov.

At the same time, the midfielder admitted that the results of the opening matches have not satisfied the players or the fans. In his view, this World Cup will serve as a great school for the team's future participation in international competitions.

"Only the results are not satisfying us or the fans. But this World Cup is becoming a great school for our future participation in the Asian Cup and other international tournaments. It is especially beneficial for the young players who came with us," he added.

Hamrobekov stated that although Uzbekistan's chances of reaching the knockout stage are very slim, the team will try to make the most of them until the end.

"Many things will become clear before our game. We will try to make the maximum use of even the smallest opportunity with the team. If we can advance to the next stage, it will be a great joy for our people. We want to leave the group with good memories," the player said.

The national team midfielder noted that in the match against DR Congo, both sides will take the field fighting only for victory.

"I believe the team that is better prepared mentally and physically will achieve its goal. We will give our all. We must approach this match as if it were the last game of our careers. I hope the result will be as we wish," Hamrobekov emphasized.

He also said he is proud that the world is getting to know Uzbekistan better through the World Cup.

As a reminder, the match between Uzbekistan and DR Congo will start on June 28 at 04:30 Tashkent time. Currently, the African representative has 1 point, while the Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, has yet to score a point.