Cannavaro: "We will give our all to defeat Congo"

·28·Sport
Cannavaro: "We will give our all to defeat Congo"

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro attended a press conference ahead of the match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo to share his thoughts on the upcoming clash.

The Italian specialist noted that the opponent is an experienced and physically strong team. Nevertheless, he stated that the Uzbekistan national team will take the field playing only for the win.

"Congo is a very good team. They have experience and their players are physically well-prepared. But we will strive to defeat them," said Cannavaro.

According to the head coach, the match against Congo may differ from the previous two games, as Uzbekistan faced some of the highest-level opponents in world football in the opening rounds.

"Tomorrow's game will be different. We have already played against two very high-level opponents. The last match was not easy either. We have analyzed it in detail," he added.

Cannavaro also touched upon the goalkeeping situation, noting that Otkir Yusupov performed well in the first match.

"Yusupov played well in the first match. We simply wanted to give our other goalkeeper an opportunity. We have three high-level goalkeepers in our squad," the coach said.

He mentioned that the coaching staff is trying to give as many players as possible the chance to play during the World Cup.

"I am striving to give everyone an opportunity, because the experience gained at a World Cup is very important for every player," Fabio Cannavaro concluded.

The Uzbekistan national team will take the field against DR Congo seeking their first victory in the tournament and aiming to deliver a worthy result for the fans.

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