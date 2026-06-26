OpenAI Hires Uber Executive to Conquer Indian Market

·17·Technology
OpenAI Hires Uber Executive to Conquer Indian Market

OpenAI, considered the leader in the world of AI, is taking its expansion strategy in India — its largest market outside the US — to a new level. The company has appointed Prabhjit Singh, former president of Uber India and South Asia, as its first managing director in India. This move is of strategic importance for OpenAI, serving to strengthen its technological influence in the region. According to Techcrunch.com, reports .

According to TechCrunch, Singh will assume his duties starting in September of this year. He will report to Kiran Mani, OpenAI's director for the Asia-Pacific region. The new executive is tasked with critical responsibilities such as expanding the consumer base, attracting corporate clients, collaborating with government bodies on regulatory issues, and managing operational processes.

Strategic Investments and Expansion

OpenAI considers India the second most important market for its global growth. The company opened its first office in New Delhi last August. This year, new offices are planned in major tech hubs such as Mumbai and Bangalore. The appointment of Prabhjit Singh is the company's third major move in regional talent acquisition.

Previously, OpenAI appointed Pragya Misra, who gained experience at Meta and Truecaller, as head of strategy and global affairs. Additionally, former Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly was brought in as a consultant to establish government relations on AI policy. The gathering of such strong experts indicates the company's serious attention to the region.

India — The Center of the AI Race

The Indian market is growing rapidly not only in terms of user numbers but also in technological infrastructure. OpenAI has already established partnerships with the country's largest conglomerates, such as Reliance and Tata Group. The company is also actively working in higher education, e-commerce, and the construction of data centers. The popularity of the ChatGPT app among Indian users has further accelerated this process.

Currently, OpenAI continues to hire specialists across various fields in India. The list of vacancies includes:

  • AI deployment engineers;
  • Developer experience engineers;
  • Marketing leads;
  • Solutions engineers and partnership directors.
Other US AI giants are not ignoring the Indian market either. For example, OpenAI's main competitor, Anthropic, opened its office in Bangalore at the end of 2025 and added former Microsoft India head Irina Gous to its team. With over one billion internet users and a massive developer base, India has already become a primary battlefield for the global technological struggle.

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