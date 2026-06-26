US Government Restricts OpenAI's New GPT-5.6 Models

·3·Technology
US Government Restricts OpenAI's New GPT-5.6 Models

Leading AI company OpenAI has encountered an unexpected obstacle in releasing its latest and most powerful generation of models — the GPT-5.6 series. At the request of the US government, access to this technology is currently limited to a small circle of "trusted partners." This decision has pushed the debate between AI safety and state control to a new level. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The new GPT-5.6 lineup includes three main models: Sol, considered the company's most advanced flagship; Terra, balanced for daily tasks; and the fast and affordable Luna model. Although the Sol model achieves the highest benchmarks in OpenAI's history, the Donald Trump administration has temporarily restricted the general release of all three models. According to ixbt.com, these restrictions are part of a policy to strengthen state control over AI systems.

GPT-5.6 Capabilities and Competition

OpenAI representatives emphasize that the GPT-5.6 Sol model shows unprecedented results in programming, biology, and cybersecurity. It introduces an "ultra" mode that coordinates multiple sub-agents to solve complex tasks. Additionally, this model has recorded higher results in coding compared to Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 model and is said to be significantly more efficient in resource consumption.

Government intervention has not been limited to OpenAI. Recently, after Anthropic introduced its most powerful Fable 5 model, the government ordered a ban on access for foreign citizens. As a result, Anthropic was forced to shut down the model entirely. Such instances are creating misunderstandings between tech companies and the White House.

State Control and Future Risks

According to former OpenAI advisor Dean Ball, the government's requirement to submit new models for review 30 days before release is effectively creating a "mandatory licensing" system. He warns that without clear safety standards, delays in the process could cause the US to fall behind China in the AI race and put billions of dollars in investments at risk.

In a statement released on Friday, OpenAI did not hide its dissatisfaction with the situation, despite cooperating with the government. Company representatives emphasize that such restrictions should not become a permanent norm. They believe that keeping the best tools away from users, developers, and cyber-defenders hinders technological progress.

OpenAI is currently working with the government on new cybersecurity regulations. The company hopes that the GPT-5.6 models will be presented to a wider audience in the coming weeks. However, the question of how much AI development should be under state control remains open.

OpenAIChatGPTGPT-5.6Artificial IntelligenceUSA
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