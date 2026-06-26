Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), one of the UK's largest employers and an automotive industry giant, suffered an unprecedented cyberattack last year. This hacking attack resulted in production halts at factories for months and dealt a serious blow to the country's economy. According to recent data, it has been determined that Russian hackers were behind this large-scale crime. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to sources close to the investigation cited by The New York Times, the scale of the damage caused by the cyberattack was so high that the UK government was forced to provide financial aid of £1.5 billion (approximately $2 billion) to save the company from collapse. In total, this hacking activity cost the British economy $2.5 billion.

Investigation details and traces of cyber-espionage

For a long time, there were various speculations about who carried out this attack. It has now emerged that Microsoft specialists had been monitoring a group of Russian hackers and had warned JLR management about the identity of the criminals. However, it remains unclear whether the hackers acted on direct orders from the Russian government or were simply a criminal group overlooked by the state.

The world's leading special services and technology companies joined forces to study this complex case. Specifically, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the UK National Crime Agency, the Mandiant division within Google, and cybersecurity giants such as Palo Alto Networks participated in the investigation process.

An unexpected "guest" and cybersecurity lessons

An unexpected situation arose during the investigation: it became known that not only Russians had breached Jaguar Land Rover's networks. In a rare occurrence in the cybersecurity world, another hacker from Jordan, using the alias "Ray", also left a trace in the company's systems. This demonstrated how vulnerable the digital defense systems of large corporations can be.

This incident served as a serious warning for the global automotive industry and strategic enterprises. In the modern world, cyberattacks are becoming weapons that not only steal data but can shake an entire national economy. For countries like Uzbekistan, where the digitalization process is accelerating, this example clearly shows that strengthening the cyber protection of large industrial facilities is of strategic importance.

Although Jaguar Land Rover has now restored its operations, the process of addressing the consequences of the cyberattack and reviewing security protocols continues. Diplomatic and legal issues related to the Russian hacker group remain topics of discussion on an international scale.