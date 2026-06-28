SpaceX Towards a Historic Record: Giant Mechazilla Tower Rises at Cape Canaveral

·41·Technology
SpaceX Towards a Historic Record: Giant Mechazilla Tower Rises at Cape Canaveral

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has reached a new stage in the construction of the next massive infrastructure object for Starship, the largest rocket system in human history. The first three sections of the giant tower named Mechazilla have been successfully installed at the LC-37 launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida. This project is of strategic importance not only due to its technical complexity but also because it will fundamentally change the pace of space exploration. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

New details and photos of the construction process were released by renowned observer Julia Bergeron. According to her data, SpaceX is demonstrating significantly higher speeds than its main competitor, Blue Origin. For example, work at Jeff Bezos' company's Vertical Refurbishment Facility and LC-36 pads is progressing much slower, with full operational status not expected until 2026.

The World's Most Powerful Crane is Operational

To assemble this massive structure, the world's most powerful crawler crane, the Liebherr LR 13000 from Germany, was deployed. According to ixbt.com, this crane has a lifting capacity of up to 3000 tons and is the only technical means capable of precisely installing the heavy metal structures of the Mechazilla tower. The height and strength of the tower must serve not only to launch the Starship rocket but also to "catch" it in mid-air upon its return.

The SLC-37 site, where construction is taking place, has a rich history. In the past, NASA's famous Saturn IB rockets for the Apollo program and later Delta IV launch vehicles were launched here. Now, this historic site is being completely reconstructed for modern astronautics needs and converted into two Starship launch pads.

76 Flights per Year: Plans and Goals

According to SpaceX's plan, once the new complex at Cape Canaveral is fully operational, it will enable up to 76 flights per year. This figure is considered a revolutionary result in the field of transporting cargo and passengers to space. This project serves not only commercial goals but also supports US national security and NASA's Artemis program aimed at lunar exploration.

Currently, SpaceX has obtained all necessary permits and accelerated construction. The Starship system is seen as the primary means for flying to Mars and turning humanity into a multi-planetary species. The construction of the Mechazilla tower is one of the most important components of this ambitious goal.

This process is also interesting for space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as cheap and reusable systems like Starship will directly affect the reduction of satellite costs and the expansion of global internet (Starlink) coverage in the future. The technological race continues, and SpaceX is currently maintaining a clear lead.

SpaceXStarshipMechazillaElon MuskNASA
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