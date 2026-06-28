Delta Air Lines finds way to reduce fuel consumption on hundreds of Boeing 737s

Delta Air Lines, one of the largest US carriers, has launched a massive project to modernize the Boeing 737-800 and 737-900ER aircraft in its fleet. The company aims to reduce fuel consumption by 1.2% by improving aerodynamics without replacing the engines. While this may seem like a small figure, on the scale of hundreds of aircraft, it allows for the saving of millions of liters of aviation kerosene. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

As part of the project, a total of 240 liners will be equipped with special aerodynamic elements — finlets. According to ixbt.com, this technology is the largest aerodynamic update in the airline's history. Before making this decision, Delta Air Lines specialists conducted long-term tests on 22 aircraft under real flight conditions to be fully confident in the expected result.

Big impact of small details

Finlets are small vertical aerodynamic fins, 64 cm long and 6.4 cm high, installed on the tail section of the fuselage. They ensure a smooth flow of air along the aircraft body, reducing drag and lowering turbulence in the tail section. Four such elements are installed on each liner: three on the left side and one on the right.

Interestingly, the reason only one finlet is installed on the right side is that the aerodynamic situation there is partially altered by the air intake of the auxiliary power unit. This technology not only saves fuel but also reduces vibrations in the aircraft's tail, helping to increase the durability of the structure.

Development by military engineers

This innovative solution was developed by Vortex Control Technologies (VCT). Notably, this company was founded by former engineers from the Lockheed Martin corporation. They are experienced specialists who previously worked on famous military transport aircraft such as the C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster III.

The advantages of the new system are not limited to fuel savings alone:

The possibility to eliminate standard vortex generators between the keel and the horizontal stabilizer arises;

Overall air resistance decreases;

The amount of harmful gases emitted into the environment decreases;

The flight stability of the aircraft improves.

Currently, finlets have the relevant certifications for use on Boeing 737-700, 737-800, and 737-900ER models. Considering that aircraft belonging to the Boeing 737 family are actively used in the Uzbekistan aviation market, such technological solutions could be economically attractive for local airlines in the future.

Once the project is completed, Delta Air Lines plans to save tens of millions of dollars annually. This once again proves how even the smallest aerodynamic changes in the aviation industry can have a huge significance on a global scale.