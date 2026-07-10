Google begins labeling ads created with AI

Google, one of the world's largest technology corporations, has introduced a new feature to increase user trust and ensure transparency in digital content. Now, if ads on the platform are created using AI, special information will be provided. This step is not only a technological innovation but also an important move to protect consumers from misleading visual content. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

AI technologies today allow businesses to display products in various environments, prepare high-quality advertising banners without professional photoshoots, and save costs significantly. However, this situation can create a false impression among consumers regarding the actual appearance of a product. According to ixbt.com, although Google prohibits deceptive and misleading ads, digitally altered content via AI was still raising questions.

A new step towards transparency

Until now, Google only required the disclosure of AI usage in political and election-related advertisements. Now, this policy is being applied to all types of commercial ads. The new feature will appear in ads shown on Google Search, YouTube, and Google Discover. Users can go to the "My Ad Center" section by clicking the three dots or the information icon next to the ad.

In this panel, users will see a new item called "How this ad was created" alongside options to block the ad, report it, or get information about the advertiser. It is here that it will be indicated whether AI algorithms were used in creating or editing the content. This allows users, including those in Uzbekistan, to verify the authenticity of content within global services.

Automatic and manual control system

According to Google, if advertisers create ads using the company's own generative AI tools, the system will automatically add an "AI-generated" label. This process is fully automated and requires no human intervention. However, if the content is prepared using external software or other AI platforms, the responsibility falls on the advertiser.

In such cases, advertisers will be required to indicate AI involvement themselves using a new control element. It is worth noting that Google does not currently independently verify whether content created by external sources is AI-generated. Additionally, depending on the local legislation of certain countries, such ads may also be marked with separate mandatory labels.

This innovation is expected to set new standards in the field of digital marketing. At a time when AI is merging visual art and commerce, the user's right to know what is real and what is generated is becoming a priority. Google plans to roll out this feature globally in stages.