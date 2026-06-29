Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone

The tradition of reviving retro devices in modern interpretations continues in the world of mobile technology. HMD, the manufacturer of phones under the Nokia brand, has decided to revive the once-popular Asha series. A new device with the index HMD TA-1779 (Type HMD Asha 305) appeared in the company's official certification database, indicating that a modern version of the legendary model will be presented soon. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

As a reminder, the original Nokia Asha 305 model was first released in 2011. Running on the Series 40 platform, this compact touch phone served as a unique "bridge" between simple button phones and complex smartphones. Today, HMD aims to take this concept to a new technological level.

Harmony of modern technology and classic design

One of the main features of the next-generation Nokia Asha 305 device is support for 4G LTE networks. This allows users not only to make calls but also to quickly use modern messengers and internet services. According to Ixbt.com, the new model is expected to have technical specifications similar to the HMD Touch 4G device presented at the end of 2025.

Estimated technical specifications include:

3.2-inch touch screen;

Unisoc T127 processor;

64 MB RAM and 128 MB internal storage (expandable);

USB-C port and a removable battery with a capacity of 1950 mAh;

Touch OS lightweight operating system.

Interestingly, the word "Asha" means "hope" in Hindi. At the time, this series was one of the most affordable and quality touch solutions for developing markets, including Uzbekistan. The appearance of the new model could be ideal for users who value simplicity and durability.

In recent years, HMD has successfully updated classic models such as the Nokia 3310, 8110, and 6310. According to analysts from Gizmochina, the return of the Asha 305 is the next important step in the company's retro strategy. Such devices are usually in high demand as a second phone or among those seeking a digital detox.

So far, the exact release date and price of the new Nokia Asha 305 model have not been officially announced. However, the fact that it has passed the certification process means the device is ready for mass production. Most likely, this phone will appear on global markets, including the Central Asian region, in the coming months.