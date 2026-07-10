Child suffers brain injury after being tossed in the air at daycare

A family in the US, whose child suffered severe injuries due to the negligence of a daycare worker, has returned to the public eye with another tragic memory. It turns out the couple lost their first child ten years ago, just 58 minutes after birth. This was reported by foreign media.

It is reported that Elena and Matt Kittle have filed a lawsuit against The Bay Club children's center in El Segundo, California. Surveillance footage, which prompted the lawsuit, shows a daycare worker tossing their 23-month-old son, C.K.into the air, failing to catch him, and dropping the child head-first onto the floor.

According to court documents, the incident left the child with a severe traumatic brain injury, hearing problems, and other serious injuries. The video shows the child being lifted significantly above the worker's head, followed by both falling to the ground because she could not catch him. After hitting his head hard, the boy began to cry intensely.

The lawsuit states that the right side of the child's face was severely bruised, his right eye was swollen shut, and his mouth was also swollen. After being brought home, he was extremely lethargic, sleepy, and distressed.

At the same time, the father, Matt Kittle, noted that one of the daycare staff claimed over the phone that the child had fallen from a height of only half a meter. However, camera footage contradicts this information.

The lawsuit also notes that The Bay Club is not officially licensed by the California Department of Social Services, but operates under the premise that a license is not required because the parents are on the premises. Matt Kittle had left his son at the center on the day of the incident.

This event is not the first major trial for the family. It is known that their first child, Evelyn Grace Kittle, was born on April 4, 2015, and lived for only 58 minutes.

An ultrasound during pregnancy revealed two severe congenital defects: a diaphragmatic hernia and a hypoplastic left heart. Doctors stated that while each condition could be treated separately, the survival rate when both occur together is less than one percent.

“We were so happy to hear we were having a girl. But hearing the news that her chances of even making it to birth were less than one percent was devastating,” Matt Kittle had said.

After the baby was born, the parents baptized her, managed to say goodbye to their loved ones, and poured all their love into her during that short time. Matt mentioned that he took his daughter outside just once to let her experience fresh air.

Photos taken during those 58 minutes of Evi's life are still kept on the family's social media. Later, Matt Kittle shared this story with his university in Ohio, advocating for organ donation awareness and establishing a scholarship in his daughter's name.

After the girl's passing, the couple became activists supporting organ donation. They later had more children, and C.K. who is at the center of the current lawsuit, is one of those children.

The legal proceedings regarding this incident are currently ongoing. The family demands that those responsible for the severe injuries inflicted on their child be held accountable under the law.