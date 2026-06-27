NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update

·48·Technology
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update

NASA's Perseverance rover has made one of the most significant discoveries in the history of the Red Planet. According to a new study published in the journal Science Advances, scientists have confirmed the presence of complex organic compounds in the site of an ancient lake and river system in the Jezero crater. This finding takes theories about Mars once having habitable conditions to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The focus is on macromolecular carbon (MMC) — complex structures consisting of many interconnected carbon atoms. On Earth, such compounds are often found in rocks containing remnants of ancient biological activity. According to ixbt.com, this is the first instance of macromolecular carbon detected directly on the Martian surface and is considered the most reliable evidence found during the exploration of the Jezero crater.

"Leopard Spots" and Chemical Processes

During the study of the samples, scientists were drawn to strange structures called "leopard spots." These circular shapes, with diameters ranging from 0.25 to 1.2 millimeters, may have emerged as a result of the interaction between water and minerals in the past. Analyses conducted using the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals) instrument on board Perseverance showed clear spectral signatures of complex carbon structures in these areas.

Research indicated that organic substances were not randomly distributed within the rocks. For example, in the Apollo Temple samples, carbon was closely linked with carbonate and sulfate minerals, while in the Walhalla Glades samples, it was preserved within a primary silicate matrix. This suggests that the formation and preservation of organic substances are linked to different geological processes.

The most surprising part is that these organic compounds were preserved almost in the uppermost layer of the rock — just a few micrometers from the external environment. The current surface of Mars is exposed to strong radiation and oxidizing agents, which usually destroy organics quickly. Scientists speculate that these compounds are either extremely resilient or that surrounding minerals have protected them for billions of years.

The Future of the Discovery and the Mars Sample Return Mission

It should be noted that the discovery of macromolecular carbon does not automatically mean there is life on Mars. Such compounds can arise from hydrothermal reactions or via cosmic dust and meteorites, in addition to biological processes. Nevertheless, the evidence found by Perseverance is far more complete and better preserved in its natural state than the samples found by the Curiosity rover 3,200 kilometers away.

To definitively determine the origin of this finding, the samples must be brought back to Earth and examined using the most modern laboratory equipment. However, NASA's Mars Sample Return program is currently at risk. The administration of US President Donald Trump has effectively halted funding for this mission, which could delay humanity's answer to the question of whether there was life on Mars for many years.

MarsNASAPerseveranceSpaceScience
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Elon Musk Acquires New Tech Startup: Mesh Optical Joins SpaceXElon Musk Acquires New Tech Startup: Mesh Optical Joins SpaceXToday, 05:57OpenAI May Postpone IPO to 2027: Targeting $1 Trillion ValuationOpenAI May Postpone IPO to 2027: Targeting $1 Trillion ValuationToday, 05:51California Launches First System to Monitor AI-Driven Job LossesCalifornia Launches First System to Monitor AI-Driven Job LossesToday, 04:27Japanese Scientists Find Way to Convert Ordinary Sunlight into Ultraviolet RadiationJapanese Scientists Find Way to Convert Ordinary Sunlight into Ultraviolet RadiationToday, 03:57OnePlus N6: New Smartphone with 8000 mAh Battery and AMOLED Screen to be IntroducedOnePlus N6: New Smartphone with 8000 mAh Battery and AMOLED Screen to be IntroducedToday, 03:27Drama in the Insurtech Market: Corgi Startup Accused of Stealing Open Source SoftwareDrama in the Insurtech Market: Corgi Startup Accused of Stealing Open Source SoftwareToday, 03:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
7900 mAh battery and 512 GB storage: New Honor smartphone is ready
7900 mAh battery and 512 GB storage: New Honor smartphone is ready