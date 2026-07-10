OpenAI is shutting down its Atlas browser: AI agents reach a new stage

OpenAI, the leader in the AI world, has decided to discontinue the Atlas project, which was introduced last October. This innovative browser, based on the ChatGPT system, was expected to offer users entirely new ways to interact with the internet. However, a shift in company strategy prevented the project from surviving as a standalone product. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reporting .

The closure of the Atlas project is the result of a new policy promoted by OpenAI leadership, specifically by Director of Product Fidji Simo. According to her directive, the company must focus on developing the ChatGPT ecosystem rather than on distracting “side projects.” Previously, work on the Sora video generation tool was also slightly slowed down for the same reason.

A feature, not a browser

According to The Verge and other reputable publications, OpenAI has abandoned direct competition in the browser market with giants like Google Chrome. Instead, the company chose to integrate Atlas technologies into existing platforms. In other words, the browser is becoming a useful feature within ChatGPT rather than a separate destination.

Now, the agentic capabilities of Atlas (the ability to perform complex tasks on behalf of the user) will be migrated to the ChatGPT desktop app and a dedicated extension for Google Chrome. This allows users to leverage the full power of AI without leaving their familiar environment.

New capabilities and competition

The new Google Chrome extension introduced by OpenAI will compete directly with Google’s own “answer,” the Gemini Side Panel. With this extension, users can perform the following actions:

Ask questions about the content of an open web page;

Summarize long articles into brief bullet points;

Perform complex analytical tasks based on data on the page;

Interact with websites through the ChatGPT interface.

The ChatGPT desktop app has also been significantly enhanced. It now has the ability to access sites, log into accounts, and download files within the app. Special cloud browser technology enables AI agents to perform various online operations remotely on behalf of the user.

Currently, Perplexity is attempting to reshape the browser market with its Comet project, and The Browser Company with its Dia project. OpenAI has chosen a unique path in this “browser war,” aiming to integrate ChatGPT more deeply into the workflows of Chrome users rather than trying to lure them away.