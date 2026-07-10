NASA is seeking private projects to replace the International Space Station

·33·Technology
NASA is seeking private projects to replace the International Space Station

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of next-generation commercial orbital stations in low Earth orbit. This initiative is a strategic step aimed at transitioning scientific and technological tasks to private platforms after the International Space Station (ISS) concludes its operations. NASA no longer intends to be the sole owner of space stations, but rather one of many customers alongside other nations and commercial clients. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

NASA administration representative Jared Isaacman noted that the agency highly values the capabilities of industry representatives. There is confidence that the private sector can create a sustainable market for orbital stations. This new phase was formed following an initial information-gathering process held in March of this year, and several contracts are expected to be signed through an open competition.

Competition and funding terms

The agency plans to select several contractors for design, certification, and service provision using standard government procurement procedures. In the initial phase, multiple companies will be shortlisted, after which they will compete for the right to create, test, and operate the final design. According to ixbt.com, NASA aims to enter into long-term fixed-price contracts.

Such an approach reduces financial risks for the agency while allowing companies to attract additional private investment to develop their platforms. NASA will accept feedback from interested companies until July 27. Additionally, a special briefing for industry representatives is scheduled for July 9 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the main requirements for future projects will be presented.

Preparation for future missions

In addition to ensuring a continuous U.S. presence in low Earth orbit, private orbital stations will serve as platforms for critical scientific research. Here, astronauts will undergo training and test technologies necessary for complex future missions. Specifically, these platforms will serve as a vital preparation base for the Moon-focused Artemis program and future flights to Mars.

These changes are also significant for experts and space researchers. The commercialization of space research may expand opportunities for other countries, including developing nations, to access orbital laboratories in the future. The retirement of the ISS marks the beginning of a new era in the space industry, where SpaceX, Blue Origin, and other major space companies are expected to play a leading role.

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