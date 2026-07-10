Elon Musk Expands Partnership with Anthropic: Competition and a Multi-Billion Dollar Deal

·45·Technology
Elon Musk Expands Partnership with Anthropic: Competition and a Multi-Billion Dollar Deal

Elon Musk, one of the world's wealthiest individuals, has drastically shifted his stance toward Anthropic, a key competitor in the AI market. After X users expressed concerns that Musk could disconnect his rival from SpaceX servers at any time, the billionaire stated that he holds the laboratory in high regard and that such actions are not in his nature. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In his statement, Musk admitted that his previous negative comments about Anthropic were misguided. While he doubted the company's success in September 2025, he now calls them industry leaders. According to ixbt.com, Anthropic currently holds the largest share of the AI market among corporate clients.

A Multi-Billion Dollar Tech Alliance

Currently, Anthropic is one of SpaceX's largest clients. As of July 2026, a massive agreement has been signed between the parties. Under the deal, Anthropic has leased 300 megawatts of power from the xAI division's Colossus 1 data center in Memphis. This agreement is expected to generate approximately $40 billion in revenue for SpaceX through 2029.

Under the terms of the contract, Anthropic makes a monthly payment of $1.25 billion. Interestingly, Google has also reached an agreement to pay $920 million per month to utilize SpaceX infrastructure. This demonstrates that Elon Musk's space and technology empire is becoming a cornerstone not only for his own projects but for the entire industry.

Competition and the "Elon Musk Style"

Musk cited his experience at Tesla and SpaceX as proof that he does not leave competitors in a difficult position. According to him, Tesla has made its patents open-source and opened its Supercharger network to other electric vehicles. Additionally, SpaceX continues to launch competing satellite systems into orbit at fair prices.

"They are currently the clear leader in the field of AI. No other company has been able to deliver a model as powerful as Mythos/Fable, and I have no doubt that Mythos 2 will be ready soon. I would never cut off access in a way that harms them, even if they are competitors," Elon Musk wrote.

Although Musk is involved in legal disputes with some competitors like OpenAI, his relationship with Anthropic appears mutually beneficial. Suddenly canceling the contract would not only lead to legal consequences but would also mean a massive financial loss for SpaceX. Furthermore, SpaceX engineers are gaining valuable experience in supporting advanced AI systems while working with Anthropic.

Elon MuskAnthropicSpaceXArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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